Merz says Netanyahu 'can visit' Germany despite ICC warrant

Friedrich Merz, who is expected to be Germany's next chancellor after his conservative CDU/CSU bloc won national elections, said Monday that he would make sure Benjamin Netanyahu "can visit" Germany despite an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister issued by the International Criminal Court.



"In the event that he plans to visit Germany, I have also promised myself that we will find a way to ensure that he can visit Germany and leave again without being arrested," Merz told a press conference in Berlin.





AFP