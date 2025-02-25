Egypt's Petroleum Minister says Zohr gas field drilling resumed in mid-February

25-02-2025 | 03:34
Egypt&#39;s Petroleum Minister says Zohr gas field drilling resumed in mid-February
Egypt's Petroleum Minister says Zohr gas field drilling resumed in mid-February

Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi said on Tuesday that drilling in the Zohr gas field development project resumed in mid-February.

Production at the field had been affected by delays in payments to foreign oil companies.

Reuters

