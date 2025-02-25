Russia says latest UK sanctions 'illegitimate'

Russia's embassy in London said Britain's new package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was "illegitimate" and many of those targeted had no connection to the conflict.



Britain on Monday announced what it said was its largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war in Ukraine, including companies worldwide that supply components used by the Russian military.



The Russian embassy called the measures "futile" in a statement posted on Facebook said on Tuesday.



"The moment chosen by London to whip up the sanctions hysteria is quite symbolic — at a delicate time when the foundations of the future Ukraine settlement process are being shaped in line with the Russia-US agreements," the statement said.



Britain's sanctions package, timed to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, also targeted North Korea's defense minister No Kwang Chol over the deployment of North Korean forces in Russia, and Kyrgyzstan-based Keremet Bank.





Reuters