WFP pauses food aid in famine-hit Sudan refugee camp

The U.N.'s World Food Program (WFP) said Wednesday that it was forced to suspend operations in and around the famine-hit Zamzam displacement camp in Sudan's North Darfur because of escalating violence.



"Intense fighting in Zamzam camp in Sudan's North Darfur region has forced the UN WFP to temporarily pause the distribution of life-saving food and nutrition assistance in the famine-hit camp for displaced people. Over the past two weeks escalating violence left WFP's partners with no choice but to evacuate staff for safety," the Rome-based WFP said in a statement.





AFP