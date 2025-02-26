WFP pauses food aid in famine-hit Sudan refugee camp

26-02-2025 | 09:16
WFP pauses food aid in famine-hit Sudan refugee camp
WFP pauses food aid in famine-hit Sudan refugee camp

The U.N.'s World Food Program (WFP) said Wednesday that it was forced to suspend operations in and around the famine-hit Zamzam displacement camp in Sudan's North Darfur because of escalating violence.

"Intense fighting in Zamzam camp in Sudan's North Darfur region has forced the UN WFP to temporarily pause the distribution of life-saving food and nutrition assistance in the famine-hit camp for displaced people. Over the past two weeks escalating violence left WFP's partners with no choice but to evacuate staff for safety," the Rome-based WFP said in a statement.


AFP
 

WFP

UN

Food

Aid

Famine

Sudan

Refugee

Camp

Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea
Military plane crashes near Sudan capital: Source tells AFP
