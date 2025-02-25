News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
8
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
2
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
8
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
2
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Military plane crashes near Sudan capital: Source tells AFP
World News
25-02-2025 | 15:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Military plane crashes near Sudan capital: Source tells AFP
A Sudanese military plane crashed in Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction, killing its crew, a military source said, as the army and its rival paramilitary forces battle for control of the capital.
"An Antonov aircraft crashed, killing a number of officers who were on board," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
AFP
World News
Sudan
Omdurman
Khartoum
Next
Egypt's Petroleum Minister says Zohr gas field drilling resumed in mid-February
Pope Francis rested well all night, Vatican says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Qatar, Egypt 'working intensively' to resolve Gaza truce 'crisis:' Source tells AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Qatar, Egypt 'working intensively' to resolve Gaza truce 'crisis:' Source tells AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14
'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: Source tells AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14
'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: Source tells AFP
0
World News
2025-02-01
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, five others on board
World News
2025-02-01
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, five others on board
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:53
Ukraine has agreed on terms of minerals deal with US: AFP
World News
14:53
Ukraine has agreed on terms of minerals deal with US: AFP
0
World News
14:46
Starmer, Macron praise Trump for 'working towards durable peace' in Ukraine
World News
14:46
Starmer, Macron praise Trump for 'working towards durable peace' in Ukraine
0
World News
13:58
Elon Musk to attend Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday: White House says
World News
13:58
Elon Musk to attend Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday: White House says
0
World News
13:41
Trump administration to set new media access rules at White House
World News
13:41
Trump administration to set new media access rules at White House
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-18
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18
World News
2025-02-18
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18
0
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
04:56
Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue
Lebanon News
04:56
Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue
0
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
2
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
3
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
4
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
5
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
7
Lebanon News
11:13
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
Lebanon News
11:13
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
8
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More