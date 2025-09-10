Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk

10-09-2025 | 15:33
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk

U.S. President Donald Trump urged people Wednesday to pray for right-wing activist and close ally Charlie Kirk after he was shot at a university in Utah.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

Belarus says it shot down drones over its airspace overnight
China says 'strongly condemns' Israeli strike in Qatar
