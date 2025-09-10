News
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
World News
10-09-2025 | 15:33
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
U.S. President Donald Trump urged people Wednesday to pray for right-wing activist and close ally Charlie Kirk after he was shot at a university in Utah.
"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
US
Charlie Kirk
Utah
0
World News
14:03
Zelensky calls out West's 'lack of action' over Poland airspace violation
World News
14:03
Zelensky calls out West's 'lack of action' over Poland airspace violation
0
World News
13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
World News
13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
0
World News
11:11
Rubio seeks 'constructive' engagement in China call
World News
11:11
Rubio seeks 'constructive' engagement in China call
0
World News
10:19
Moscow says Poland spreading drone 'myths' to escalate Ukraine conflict
World News
10:19
Moscow says Poland spreading drone 'myths' to escalate Ukraine conflict
