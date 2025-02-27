Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs

World News
27-02-2025 | 10:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that she hoped to speak with her U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, as part of efforts to avoid being hit with his threatened tariffs.

A high-level Mexican delegation is in Washington searching for an agreement and "we hope that we can talk to President Trump once these meetings take place," Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference.

AFP

World News

Mexico

President

Tariffs

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-13

Pezeshkian says Trump can not impose sanctions on Iran and talk about negotiations

LBCI
World News
2025-02-17

Berlin says 'premature' to talk about troops to Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Iran says hopes to serve 'common interests' with new Lebanon president

LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Colombia imposes 25% tariffs on US imports after Trump sanctions: President

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
World News
11:23

G20 finance meeting ends without consensus or communique

LBCI
World News
09:29

Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs to start in March, China to face added 10%

LBCI
World News
09:20

Ocalan calls for PKK to drop weapons, be dissolved

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: No blocking third in government, ministerial statement must be clear

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20

Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Ibrahim Kanaan stresses genuine commitment is vital for government success during parliament session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

MP Firas Hamdan grants confidence to government, Berri responds to question on ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More