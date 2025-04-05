Netanyahu expected to talk tariffs with Trump in Washington on Monday

Middle East News
05-04-2025 | 08:04
Netanyahu expected to talk tariffs with Trump in Washington on Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday to discuss recently announced tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump, three Israeli officials said Saturday.

The impromptu visit was first reported by Axios, which said that if the visit takes place, the Israeli leader would be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump in person to try to negotiate a deal to remove tariffs.

Netanyahu's office has not confirmed the visit, that would likely also include discussions on Iran and Israel's war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The surprise invite by Trump came in a phone-call on Thursday with Netanyahu, who is presently on a visit to Hungary, when the Israeli leader raised the tariff issue, according to the Israeli officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As part of a sweeping new tariff policy announced by Trump, unspecified Israeli goods exports to the United States face a 17% tariff. The U.S. is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Tariffs

Trump

Washington

US

Israel

Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages
LBCI Previous

