Three people were killed in drone and artillery strikes on the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday.



A woman and a child were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an ambulance in the village of Mala Lepetykha, RIA reported, citing local authorities.



TASS reported that another civilian had been killed in shelling of the town of Oleshky, citing the Russian-installed governor's press service.



Reuters