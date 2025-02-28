Three civilians killed in strikes on Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, state news agencies report

World News
28-02-2025 | 03:50
High views
Three civilians killed in strikes on Russian-held part of Ukraine&#39;s Kherson region, state news agencies report
Three civilians killed in strikes on Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, state news agencies report

Three people were killed in drone and artillery strikes on the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday.

A woman and a child were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an ambulance in the village of Mala Lepetykha, RIA reported, citing local authorities.

TASS reported that another civilian had been killed in shelling of the town of Oleshky, citing the Russian-installed governor's press service.

Reuters 
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Civilians

Strikes

Kherson

Europol says 25 arrested over 'AI-generated child sexual abuse material' — AFP
Vatican says Pope is resting after another peaceful night
