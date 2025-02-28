News
Three civilians killed in strikes on Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, state news agencies report
World News
28-02-2025 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Three civilians killed in strikes on Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, state news agencies report
Three people were killed in drone and artillery strikes on the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday.
A woman and a child were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an ambulance in the village of Mala Lepetykha, RIA reported, citing local authorities.
TASS reported that another civilian had been killed in shelling of the town of Oleshky, citing the Russian-installed governor's press service.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Civilians
Strikes
Kherson
Next
Europol says 25 arrested over 'AI-generated child sexual abuse material' — AFP
Vatican says Pope is resting after another peaceful night
Previous
