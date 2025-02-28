News
North Korea's Kim orders nuclear readiness after missile test: KCNA
World News
28-02-2025 | 07:20
North Korea's Kim orders nuclear readiness after missile test: KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test-launch of strategic cruise missiles and ordered full readiness to use nuclear attack capability, which would ensure the most effective defense for the country, state media said Friday.
The test was designed to warn "enemies, who are seriously violating the security environment of the (country) and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment" and to demonstrate "readiness of its various nuke operation means," KCNA news agency said.
"What is guaranteed by powerful striking ability is the most perfect deterrence and defense capacity," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
"It is the responsible mission and duty of the DPRK's nuclear armed forces to permanently defend the national sovereignty and security with the reliable nuclear shield by getting more thorough battle readiness of nuclear force and full preparedness for their use."
DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The missile launch was conducted on Wednesday over the sea off the west coast of the Korean peninsula, it said.
Reuters
World News
North Korea
Kim
Nuclear
Missile
Test
KCNA
