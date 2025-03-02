News
'Europe must do the heavy lifting' in Ukraine, says UK's PM Keir Starmer
World News
02-03-2025 | 13:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Europe must do the heavy lifting' in Ukraine, says UK's PM Keir Starmer
"Europe must do the heavy lifting" in securing peace in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday, calling for U.S. backing after hosting talks with European leaders.
"Europe must do the heavy lifting, but to support peace in our continent, and to succeed, this effort must have strong U.S. backing," said Starmer, who also announced a deal allowing Ukraine to use £1.6 billion ($2 billion) of UK export finance to buy more than 5,000 air defense missiles.
AFP
World News
Europe
Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Next
US state secretary signs declaration to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel
Hungary's Orban pushes direct Russia talks, opposes EU summit declaration
Previous
