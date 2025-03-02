'Europe must do the heavy lifting' in Ukraine, says UK's PM Keir Starmer

World News
02-03-2025 | 13:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Europe must do the heavy lifting&#39; in Ukraine, says UK&#39;s PM Keir Starmer
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'Europe must do the heavy lifting' in Ukraine, says UK's PM Keir Starmer

"Europe must do the heavy lifting" in securing peace in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday, calling for U.S. backing after hosting talks with European leaders.

"Europe must do the heavy lifting, but to support peace in our continent, and to succeed, this effort must have strong U.S. backing," said Starmer, who also announced a deal allowing Ukraine to use £1.6 billion ($2 billion) of UK export finance to buy more than 5,000 air defense missiles.

AFP
 

World News

Europe

Ukraine

Keir Starmer

LBCI Next
US state secretary signs declaration to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel
Hungary's Orban pushes direct Russia talks, opposes EU summit declaration
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-01

Zelensky to meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM's office

LBCI
World News
2025-02-28

UK's Starmer invites over a dozen leaders to Sunday Ukraine 'summit'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-12

Europe must provide 'overwhelming share' of Ukraine aid: Hegseth says

LBCI
World News
2025-02-27

Starmer says Ukraine truce 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:47

Mexico, Canada tariffs coming Tuesday, but Trump will set exact levels, US commerce head says

LBCI
World News
09:49

Key Ukraine summit hosted by UK's PM starts in London

LBCI
World News
06:35

Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says

LBCI
World News
06:23

US state secretary signs declaration to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

"Akram Min Meen" kicks off in four hours – Join us at Layali Zaman in Forum de Beirut tonight!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

Lebanon's Youth and Sports Minister Nora Bayrakdarian reinstates legitimacy of Gymnastics Federation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote

LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

US State Secretary Rubio to visit Middle East after Trump's proposal to take over Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism

LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Israel's military chief says Hezbollah could have reached Haifa on October 7: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Walid Jumblatt reaffirms opposition to peace with Israel, calls for Palestinian state, and plans Damascus visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Gas tanker explosion in Dawse, Akkar leaves injuries; details still unfolding

LBCI
Middle East News
11:26

Syrian forces enter Jaramana amid hunt for suspects in defense ministry official’s killing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More