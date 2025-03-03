Zelensky and European allies outline response to Trump

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he is working with his European allies on "joint positions" to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to consider their interests in facing Russia.



"Together, we will define our common positions — what we want to achieve and what is non-negotiable — and these positions will be presented to our American partners," Zelensky said on Telegram following a meeting with allies in London on Sunday.



The Ukrainian president stressed that the priority is reaching a "solid and lasting peace and a good agreement on ending the war."



Kyiv's allies sought to unite their ranks on Sunday after being shaken by growing rapprochement between Washington and Moscow and their shock at the harsh criticism Zelensky faced during his meeting at the White House on Friday.

AFP