Zelensky arrives in UK for talks with PM, king, European allies: Spokesman

World News
01-03-2025 | 10:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky arrives in UK for talks with PM, king, European allies: Spokesman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky arrives in UK for talks with PM, king, European allies: Spokesman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in London for meetings with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European allies, his spokesman said on Saturday, a day after his clash with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We are in London," spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told AFP, adding that Zelensky would meet Starmer at 1715 GMT on Saturday and then King Charles III and a group of European allies on Sunday.

AFP

World News

Zelensky

UK Prime Minister

King

Europe

Meeting

LBCI Next
Zelensky says Ukraine should be heard, not forgotten
Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-03

Top European diplomats in Syria for talks with leader Sharaa

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-05

Abbas in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II on Trump's Gaza proposal: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Syrian leader arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:28

France's Macron is ready to discuss nuclear deterrence for Europe

LBCI
World News
10:38

US, Ukraine and Europe must 'stick together' to secure peace: Rutte

LBCI
World News
10:22

Zelensky says still ready to sign minerals deal with US

LBCI
World News
10:20

Zelensky says Trump's support still 'crucial'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-01

Suspect in New Orleans car-ramming attack is dead: US media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-21

Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt's Sisi to attend Arab Summit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Hamas rejects Israel's 'formulation' of extending first Gaza ceasefire phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03

Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts

LBCI
World News
13:07

Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More