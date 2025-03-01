Zelensky arrives in UK for talks with PM, king, European allies: Spokesman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in London for meetings with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European allies, his spokesman said on Saturday, a day after his clash with U.S. President Donald Trump.



"We are in London," spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told AFP, adding that Zelensky would meet Starmer at 1715 GMT on Saturday and then King Charles III and a group of European allies on Sunday.



AFP