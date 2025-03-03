Canada PM Trudeau says protecting independence is his priority in talks with King Charles

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his priority in talks with King Charles on Monday will be protecting his country's sovereignty after U.S. President Donald Trump recently suggested making Canada the 51st U.S. state.



Trudeau said nothing is more critical to his citizens than "standing up for our sovereignty and our independence" before meeting with Charles, Canada's head of state.



Last week, Charles invited Trump to a historic second state visit to Britain. Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed over the invitation during a meeting before the world's media in the Oval Office.



"I look forward to sitting down with His Majesty tomorrow. We will discuss matters of importance to Canada and Canadians. I can tell you that nothing seems more important to Canadians than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation," Trudeau told reporters.



Reuters