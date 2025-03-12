Canada announces additional tariffs on $20.7 billion of US goods

12-03-2025 | 10:53
Canada announces additional tariffs on $20.7 billion of US goods
Canada announces additional tariffs on $20.7 billion of US goods

On Wednesday, Canada announced additional tariffs on CAN$29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) of U.S. goods, retaliating against American levies on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc said the Canadian tariffs that come into force Thursday will hit products that include computers and sports equipment, which were in response to President Donald Trump's 25 percent levy on Canadian aluminum and steel, which he called "unjustified and unreasonable."

AFP
 

World News

United States

Canada

Tariffs

