Trump says he will raise tariffs on Canada metals to 50%

World News
11-03-2025 | 10:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says he will raise tariffs on Canada metals to 50%
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says he will raise tariffs on Canada metals to 50%

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum coming into the United States from Canada, bringing the total tariff on those products to 50%.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Canada

Tariff

LBCI Next
Kyiv says Russia attack should push Putin to accept 'air ceasefire'
Pope Francis responding well to treatment, prognosis no longer guarded: Vatican
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:47

Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off

LBCI
World News
15:08

Macron urges Europe, NATO to work on Ukraine security guarantees: Presidency

LBCI
World News
14:50

Zelensky says US must now 'convince' Russia to accept ceasefire proposal

LBCI
World News
14:33

Pope Francis' condition 'remains stable,' Vatican says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:47

Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off

LBCI
World News
15:08

Macron urges Europe, NATO to work on Ukraine security guarantees: Presidency

LBCI
World News
14:50

Zelensky says US must now 'convince' Russia to accept ceasefire proposal

LBCI
World News
14:33

Pope Francis' condition 'remains stable,' Vatican says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-11

Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-09

Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Israel confirms release of five Lebanese detainees, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israeli airstrikes target Wadi Froun - Kfar Sir in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More