China to make domestic demand 'main engine' of economic growth: official report

05-03-2025 | 00:36
China to make domestic demand 'main engine' of economic growth: official report

China vowed Wednesday to make domestic demand the "main engine" of its economic growth as Beijing's leadership laid out development goals for the year.

"We should move faster to address inadequate domestic demand, particularly insufficient consumption, and make domestic demand the main engine and anchor of economic growth," a government work report said.

AFP

