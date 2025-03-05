Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said Wednesday his people did not want to join the United States after President Donald Trump vowed to take over the Danish autonomous territory "one way or the other."



"We don't want to be Americans, or Danes either. We are Greenlanders. The Americans and their leader must understand that" Egede wrote in a Facebook post six days ahead of Greenland's legislative elections.



"We are not for sale and can't just be taken. Our future is decided by us in Greenland."



AFP