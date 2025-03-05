White House confirms US-Hamas talks, says Israel consulted

05-03-2025 | 14:01
White House confirms US-Hamas talks, says Israel consulted
White House confirms US-Hamas talks, says Israel consulted

The White House confirmed Wednesday that a U.S. envoy spoke directly with Hamas to secure American hostages, a break in policy for Washington, which considers the Palestinian militants a terrorist organization.

"Israel was consulted on this matter, and look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the President" believes is right, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

