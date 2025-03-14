White House says Hamas making 'very bad bet' in Gaza talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-03-2025 | 13:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House says Hamas making &#39;very bad bet&#39; in Gaza talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House says Hamas making 'very bad bet' in Gaza talks

The White House accused Hamas Friday of making "entirely impractical" demands and stalling a deal to release a U.S.-Israeli hostage in exchange for an extension of the Gaza ceasefire.

"Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not," a statement from the office of President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said, adding that the U.S. would "respond accordingly" if Hamas doesn't meet its deadline.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

United States

White House

Hamas

Israel

Steve Witkoff

LBCI Next
US and Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians uprooted from Gaza, AP reports
Hamas says UN probe shows Israel committed 'genocide' in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

White House confirms US-Hamas talks, says Israel consulted

LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

White House says Trump administration to revoke student visas for all 'Hamas sympathizers'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

Gaza deal 'can get done this week': White House's Jake Sullivan says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Hamas says group's delegation in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Israel rejects Hamas offer to free Israeli-American hostage as 'psychological warfare'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:00

Somalia and Somaliland say no talks on resettling Palestinians from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

G7 calls for resumption of 'unhindered' aid for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53

Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-06

Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:56

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More