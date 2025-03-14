White House says Hamas making 'very bad bet' in Gaza talks

The White House accused Hamas Friday of making "entirely impractical" demands and stalling a deal to release a U.S.-Israeli hostage in exchange for an extension of the Gaza ceasefire.



"Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not," a statement from the office of President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said, adding that the U.S. would "respond accordingly" if Hamas doesn't meet its deadline.



AFP