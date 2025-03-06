Russia warns Macron not to threaten Russia, dismisses European peacekeeper ideas

Russia cautioned French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday against threatening Russia with nuclear rhetoric and ruled out European proposals to send peacekeeping forces from NATO members to Ukraine.



The Kremlin said the speech was extremely confrontational and that Macron wanted the war in Ukraine to continue.



"This (speech) is, of course, a threat against Russia," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.



"Unlike their predecessors, who also wanted to fight against Russia, Napoleon, Hitler, Mr. Macron does not act very gracefully, because at least they said it bluntly: 'We must conquer Russia, we must defeat Russia.'"



Lavrov dismissed European ideas on sending peacekeepers from NATO member states to Ukraine, saying Moscow would consider such a deployment a NATO presence and that Moscow would not allow it.



Reuters