Philippines says to sign troops pact with Canada as defense ties deepen

The Philippines and Canada are set to sign a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) after negotiations to enhance defense and security cooperation between the two nations, Manila's defense ministry said on Friday.



The agreement would establish a framework for increased military and defense cooperation and collaboration between the two nations and improve interoperability between their forces, the Philippines' defense ministry said.



"The Philippines looks forward to the positive impact of the SOVFA, which is expected to contribute to peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," the ministry said, calling it a milestone in bilateral defense relations.



Reuters