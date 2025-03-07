Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed international efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program with Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.



Their meeting took place on Thursday, it said.



Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia has agreed to assist U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in communicating with Iran on various issues, including Tehran's nuclear program and its support for regional anti-U.S. proxies.



Reuters