Ukraine says Russia launched at least 58 missiles, 194 drones in overnight barrage

World News
07-03-2025 | 04:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine says Russia launched at least 58 missiles, 194 drones in overnight barrage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine says Russia launched at least 58 missiles, 194 drones in overnight barrage

Ukraine said Friday that Russia had launched at least 58 missiles and 194 drones in an overnight barrage targeting energy facilities across the country.

The air force said it had downed 34 of the missiles and 100 drones, adding that it had deployed French Mirage fighter jets for the first time to repel the Russian barrage.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Missiles

Fighter Jets

Drones

War

LBCI Next
Russia says minister discussed Iranian nuclear program with Tehran's envoy
Nine Egyptians freed after 19 months in Sudanese captivity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Russia launched 'record' 267 drones on Ukraine overnight: Ukrainian army says

LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Ukraine's air force says it downed 57 Russian drones launched overnight, infrastructure hit

LBCI
World News
2025-01-02

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

LBCI
World News
2025-01-15

Russia fires over 40 missiles at Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskyy says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:01

UN chopper hit in South Sudan, killing one crew member and some soldiers

LBCI
World News
05:53

Extremely dire situation at displacement camps in Burundi as 63,000 flee Congo fighting: UNHCR

LBCI
World News
05:41

Kremlin condemns EU's 'confrontational rhetoric' on Russia

LBCI
World News
04:34

Russia says minister discussed Iranian nuclear program with Tehran's envoy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah positions in South Lebanon, targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-05

Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-05

Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanese Army says Israeli violations persist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More