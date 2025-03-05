Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks

05-03-2025 | 04:47
Kremlin says Iran&#39;s nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that future talks between Russia and the United States would include discussions on Iran's nuclear program, a subject it said had been "touched upon" in an initial round of U.S.-Russia talks last month.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia has agreed to assist U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in communicating with Iran on various issues, including on Tehran's nuclear program and its support for regional anti-U.S. proxies.

The Kremlin has not confirmed that, but has made clear that Iran is now one of the subjects that will be discussed in more detail by Washington and Moscow.

"So far there is only an understanding that the Russian position really is that this problem of Iran's nuclear dossier should be solved exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We believe that there is potential for this, because Iran is our ally, our partner, and a country with which we are developing comprehensive, mutually beneficial and mutually respectful relations, and Russia is ready to do everything possible for this. The United States is aware of this."

