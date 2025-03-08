News
Russian strike toll in eastern Ukraine rises to 11: Emergency service
World News
08-03-2025 | 04:01
Russian strike toll in eastern Ukraine rises to 11: Emergency service
At least 11 people were killed and 30 wounded in Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region late Friday, the country's emergency service said, raising the earlier death toll of four.
"In the evening, Russians struck the center of Dobropillia. At least 11 people were killed and 30 others were wounded," the service wrote in a post on Telegram, adding that at least nine buildings were damaged.
AFP
World News
Russia
Strikes
Ukraine
Donetsk
