North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails 'heroes'

28-04-2025 | 03:53
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails 'heroes'
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, hails 'heroes'

North Korea confirmed for the first time on Monday that it had sent troops to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine under orders from leader Kim Jong Un and that it had helped regain control of Russian territory occupied by Ukraine.

The victorious end of the battle to liberate Russia's Kursk region showed the "highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship" between North Korea and Russia, KCNA state news agency cited the North's ruling party as saying.

Russia said last week that Ukrainian forces had been expelled from the last Russian village they had been holding, although Kyiv denied the claim and said their troops were still operating in some parts of Russian territory.

The Central Military Commission of the North's Workers' Party said leader Kim Jong Un made the decision to deploy troops under the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.



Reuters
 

