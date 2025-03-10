Russia says expelling two British 'diplomats' on spying charges

Russia on Monday said it was expelling two British "diplomats" on suspicion of carrying out espionage activities, the FSB security service said.



Announcing the expulsion of the embassy's second secretary and the husband of the first secretary, the FSB said, "Counterintelligence work had revealed an undeclared British intelligence presence under the cover of the national embassy." The foreign ministry also summoned an embassy representative, as stated in a post on Telegram.



AFP