Iran confirms nuclear talks Friday with China, Russia

12-03-2025 | 04:21
Iran confirms nuclear talks Friday with China, Russia
Iran confirms nuclear talks Friday with China, Russia

Iran confirmed Wednesday it would hold talks this week with China and Russia on its nuclear program after Beijing announced it would host the meeting.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement the three-way talks on Friday would focus on "developments related to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions."

AFP
 

