Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign deal to end long-running border dispute

13-03-2025 | 05:17
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign deal to end long-running border dispute
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign deal to end long-running border dispute

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed a deal on Thursday on demarcating their shared frontier, seeking to end a long-running border conflict that has seen dozens killed in skirmishes in recent years.

The two sides clashed repeatedly over the border around the Kyrgyz town of Batken in 2021 and 2022, culminating in a six-day conflict in September 2022.

The deal, signed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, also provided for the reopening of road, rail, and air transport links between the two that had been suspended since the battles of September 2022.

Reuters

