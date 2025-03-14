News
Russia downed four drones flying towards Moscow, mayor says
World News
14-03-2025 | 01:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia downed four drones flying towards Moscow, mayor says
Russian air defenses repelled an attack by four drones flying towards Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday, and initial information suggested nobody had been hurt.
"Emergency services are working at the site where debris came down," Sobyanin said on his official channel on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Drones
Ukraine
War
Next
China urges end to 'illegal unilateral sanctions' on Iran
Saudi crown prince holds phone call with Russian President: SPA
Previous
