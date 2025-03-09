Russia says it downed 88 Ukrainian drones overnight

09-03-2025 | 04:16
Russia says it downed 88 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia's air defense units destroyed 88 Ukrainian drones overnight with no injuries or damage reported, Russian authorities said Sunday.

The Russian defense ministry said that 52 of the drones were destroyed over the border Belgorod region, while 13 were over the Lipetsk region and nine were over the Rostov region, both in Russia's southwest.

The rest of the Ukrainian drones were downed over Russia's Voronezh, Astrakhan, Krasnodar, Ryazan and Kursk regions.


Reuters
 

