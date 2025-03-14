Saudi crown prince holds phone call with Russian President: SPA

14-03-2025 | 01:30
Saudi crown prince holds phone call with Russian President: SPA
Saudi crown prince holds phone call with Russian President: SPA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the agency, the call also covered existing areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them. The crown prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Reuters

