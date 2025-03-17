News
Iran-backed Houthis claim second attack on US ships in 24 hours
World News
17-03-2025 | 04:34
Iran-backed Houthis claim second attack on US ships in 24 hours
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility on Monday for a second attack on an American aircraft carrier group in 24 hours, calling it retaliation for U.S. strikes.
A spokesperson for the group said "for the second time in 24 hours" Houthi fighters launched missiles and drones at the USS Harry S. Truman and several of its warships in the northern Red Sea.
AFP
World News
Iran
Houthis
Attack
US
Ship
