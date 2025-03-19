News
Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained
World News
19-03-2025 | 04:24
Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained
The Turkish lira plunged to an all-time low against the dollar on Wednesday after police raided the home of Istanbul's powerful opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.
The currency was trading at 39 liras per dollar after the mayor, a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained over a corruption probe, a move denounced by his opposition CHP party as a "coup."
AFP
World News
Turkey
Turkish Lira
Istanbul
Mayor
Detained
Next
China 'welcomes' efforts towards Ukraine ceasefire after Putin-Trump call
Russia, Ukraine to swap 175 POWs each on Wednesday: Kremlin
Previous
