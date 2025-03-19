Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained

World News
19-03-2025 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained

The Turkish lira plunged to an all-time low against the dollar on Wednesday after police raided the home of Istanbul's powerful opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

The currency was trading at 39 liras per dollar after the mayor, a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained over a corruption probe, a move denounced by his opposition CHP party as a "coup."

AFP

World News

Turkey

Turkish Lira

Istanbul

Mayor

Detained

LBCI Next
China 'welcomes' efforts towards Ukraine ceasefire after Putin-Trump call
Russia, Ukraine to swap 175 POWs each on Wednesday: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Turkish pro-Kurdish party says jailed militant Ocalan will make "historic call"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
World News
2025-02-28

Russia names new ambassador to US after Istanbul talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:45

Kremlin says only agreed to halting energy infrastructure strikes

LBCI
World News
06:20

Zelensky says will speak with Trump on Wednesday

LBCI
World News
06:18

Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to 'derail' Putin-Trump agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32

EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?

LBCI
World News
07:45

Kremlin says only agreed to halting energy infrastructure strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

US Envoy pressures Lebanon for direct talks with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16

Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Lebanese PM says priority remains in implementing all provisions of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon prepares for major investment conference as PM meets international officials

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More