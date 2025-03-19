Putin wants Trump to recognize all land Russia has taken in Ukraine formally, Kommersant reports

World News
19-03-2025 | 10:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin wants Trump to recognize all land Russia has taken in Ukraine formally, Kommersant reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin wants Trump to recognize all land Russia has taken in Ukraine formally, Kommersant reports

President Vladimir Putin wants U.S. President Donald Trump to formally recognize all four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has claimed as its own in addition to Crimea, Russia's Kommersant daily reported.

Citing unnamed sources who attended a private business event with Putin on Tuesday, Kommersant said that Putin wanted the U.S. to formally recognize the four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson - as part of Russia along with Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014.

Though advancing on the battlefield, Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.

In return for recognition and if it happened "shortly," Kommersant said Putin would undertake not to lay claim to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and another Ukrainian territory.

Reuters

World News

Putin

Trump

Land

Ukraine

Recognition

LBCI Next
Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained
Russia, Ukraine to swap 175 POWs each on Wednesday: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports

LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
06:18

Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to 'derail' Putin-Trump agreement

LBCI
World News
2025-03-18

Trump, Putin agree to Russia-Ukraine energy infrastructure ceasefire for 30 days

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:23

Trump floated US ownership of Ukraine power plants: White House

LBCI
World News
14:44

Pope Francis no longer using ventilation, confirmed as improving: Vatican

LBCI
World News
14:28

Zelenskiy says he had substantive call with Trump discussing partial ceasefire, air defenses

LBCI
World News
13:19

Trump gave Iran’s Khamenei two months to reach a new nuclear deal: Axios

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-17

Lebanese army reinforces border security amid escalating tensions with Syria — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

Speaker Berri meets Omani FM to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Former PM Fouad Siniora meets Nawaf Salam: This critical period needs courage in decision-making

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

UNIFIL soldier injured in landmine explosion in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanese army clears Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali for residents' safe return, dismantles weapons cache

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More