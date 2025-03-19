Putin wants Trump to recognize all land Russia has taken in Ukraine formally, Kommersant reports

President Vladimir Putin wants U.S. President Donald Trump to formally recognize all four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has claimed as its own in addition to Crimea, Russia's Kommersant daily reported.



Citing unnamed sources who attended a private business event with Putin on Tuesday, Kommersant said that Putin wanted the U.S. to formally recognize the four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson - as part of Russia along with Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014.



Though advancing on the battlefield, Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.



In return for recognition and if it happened "shortly," Kommersant said Putin would undertake not to lay claim to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and another Ukrainian territory.



Reuters