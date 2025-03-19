UN's Guterres condemns attack on UN personnel

The United Nations' Secretary-General condemned on Wednesday attacks on U.N. personnel and added in a statement from his spokesperson that all parties in Israel's attack on Gaza knew where the U.N.'s premises were based.



"The Secretary-General was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death of a United Nations Office for Project Services staff member, when two U.N. guesthouses in Deir al Balah were hit in strikes," a spokesperson for secretary-general Antonio Guterres wrote.



"The locations of all U.N. premises are known to the parties to the conflict, who are bound by international law to protect them and maintain their absolute inviolability," the statement continued.



"The Secretary-General sends his deepest condolences to the family of the staff member killed," he said, adding that at least 280 U.N. staff had been killed in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023.



Reuters