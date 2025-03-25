Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 139 drones, ballistic missile overnight

25-03-2025 | 03:37
Ukraine&#39;s air force says Russia launched 139 drones, ballistic missile overnight
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 139 drones, ballistic missile overnight

The Ukrainian air force said on Tuesday that Russia launched 139 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile during an overnight attack.

The air force shot down 78 drones and 34 more did not reach their targets, it added in a statement on Telegram.

AFP

