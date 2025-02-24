Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US

World News
24-02-2025 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine says in &#39;final stages&#39; of talks on mineral deal with US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US

Ukraine and the United States are working out details of an agreement that would give Washington access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for U.S. support, Kyiv said Monday.

"Ukrainian and U.S. teams are in the final negotiations regarding the minerals agreement. The negotiations have been very constructive, with nearly all key details finalized," Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said on X.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

United States

Deal

Minerals

LBCI Next
Europe facing up to new era due to Trump: Dutch minister
Russia says 'agreement' reached with Ukraine on evacuating Kursk residents
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-21

US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-02-20

Russia says 'absolutely agrees' with US administration on Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14

'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: Source tells AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

Ukraine's Zelensky says discussed idea of Western troops in Ukraine with Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:36

Trump says discussing 'major' economic deals with Putin

LBCI
World News
11:31

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department

LBCI
World News
11:11

US to veto any amendments to its Ukraine proposal at Security Council

LBCI
World News
08:12

Macron arrives at White House to join Trump for G7 call: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-22

President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:09

Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Tourism Minister and Lebanese-Kuwaiti Business Council discuss ways to strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More