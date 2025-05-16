EU chief vows to 'increase pressure' until Putin ready for peace

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed Europe would "increase the pressure" until Russia's Vladimir Putin is ready for peace, as the first talks in three years between Moscow and Kyiv got underway in Turkey.



"We will increase the pressure," von der Leyen told reporters at a gathering of European leaders in Tirana, saying work was underway on a new package of sanctions. "We want peace, and we have to increase the pressure until President Putin is ready," she said.



AFP