Zelensky says Russian conditions for Black Sea ceasefire 'unrealistic'
World News
27-03-2025 | 10:05
Zelensky says Russian conditions for Black Sea ceasefire 'unrealistic'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia's conditions for a ceasefire on the Black Sea were "unrealistic" and that Russia was trying to drag out talks to grab more land.
He also said lifting sanctions on Russia would be a "disaster for diplomacy."
Reuters
Zelensky
Russia
Conditions
Black Sea
Ceasefire
