Kyiv says received back 909 bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers
World News
28-03-2025 | 10:36
0
min
Kyiv says received back 909 bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers
Kyiv said Friday it had received back the bodies of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers killed during battles with Russia, in the largest such repatriation in more than three years of war.
"As a result of repatriation activities, the bodies of 909 fallen Defenders were returned to Ukraine," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a government agency, said in a statement on social media.
AFP
World News
Kyiv
Ukraine
Russia
Soldiers
War
Next
China's Xi says free trade facing 'severe challenges'
Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney
Previous
