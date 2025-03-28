Trump says he had productive call with Canadian PM Carney

28-03-2025 | 11:55
0min
Trump says he had productive call with Canadian PM Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a productive call on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and that the two leaders would meet after Canada's election, which is scheduled for next month amid increased tensions between the neighboring allies.

"It was an extremely productive call; we agree on many things and will be meeting immediately after Canada's upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

That work "will end up being great for both the United States and Canada," he added.

Carney and his office have not yet released their take on the call, which comes one day after the new leader vowed to transform Canada's economy to be less dependent on the United States and ahead of Trump's tariff announcement expected on April 2.

Reuters

