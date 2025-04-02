News
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Lebanon's Environment Minister participates in global dialogue on science diplomacy at UNESCO
Lebanon News
02-04-2025 | 02:16
Lebanon's Environment Minister participates in global dialogue on science diplomacy at UNESCO
Environment Minister Tamara El-Zein participated in the "Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Diplomacy," held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris at the organization's invitation.
Ministers, delegation heads, and representatives from various UNESCO member states attended the conference.
The event aimed to promote international discussions on a new approach to science diplomacy that aligns with the needs of modern societies.
The discussion focused on strengthening the role of science diplomacy as a strategic tool to ensure the sustainable and transparent management of natural and scientific resources on a global scale.
Particular emphasis was placed on addressing shared challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, emerging diseases, and critical issues related to food, water, and energy.
On the sidelines of the event, El-Zein met with UNESCO officials and Lebanon's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Mustapha Adib, to seek support for projects to preserve natural heritage, particularly nature reserves and UNESCO-listed sites.
Lebanon News
Environment Minister
Science
Diplomacy
UNESCO
Paris
Lebanon
