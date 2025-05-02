China says US must 'correct wrong practices' if wants trade talks

World News
02-05-2025 | 01:23
High views
China says US must &#39;correct wrong practices&#39; if wants trade talks
China says US must 'correct wrong practices' if wants trade talks

China said on Friday that the United States must "correct its wrong practices" if it wanted to conduct talks to manage a spiraling trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

"If the U.S. wants to talk, it should show its sincerity to do so, be prepared to correct its wrong practices and cancel unilateral tariffs, and take action," Beijing's commerce ministry said.

