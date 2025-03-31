Venezuela says Washington revoked licenses allowing oil and gas companies to operate in its territory

Caracas announced that the United States has revoked licenses previously granted to oil and gas companies operating in Venezuela despite existing sanctions.



While Venezuela did not specify which companies were affected, experts anticipate that European oil giants Repsol (Spain) and Maurel & Prom (France) could be impacted, following Washington's February directive for U.S. oil major Chevron to exit the country.



Venezuelan Vice President stated on Telegram: "I want to inform you that we have maintained continuous communication with transnational oil and gas companies operating in the country, and in recent hours, these companies have been notified by the U.S. government that their licenses have been revoked."



She added: "We were prepared for this situation and are ready to continue honoring contracts with these companies."



AFP