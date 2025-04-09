China says has 'firm will and abundant means' to fight trade war

World News
09-04-2025 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China says has &#39;firm will and abundant means&#39; to fight trade war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China says has 'firm will and abundant means' to fight trade war

On Wednesday, China's commerce ministry said that the country had "firm will" to fight a trade war with the United States, and state news agency Xinhua said that after US tariffs of 104 percent on Chinese imports took effect.

"With firm will and abundant means, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight till the end if the United States insists on further escalating economic and trade restrictive measures," Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying.

AFP

World News

China

Trade

War

US

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Beijing says US Panama Canal remarks 'maliciously attacked' China
European stock futures sink as new US tariffs take effect
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

Trump to meet Japan's Ishiba as China trade war simmers

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-16

Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-03-29

China, EU discuss 'level playing field' on trade, EU's Sefcovic says

LBCI
World News
2025-03-28

China's Xi says free trade facing 'severe challenges'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:55

Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs

LBCI
World News
07:44

China says raising tariffs on US products to 84%: Finance ministry

LBCI
World News
06:42

Kremlin says France's detention of government employee 'aggravates' relations

LBCI
World News
05:47

Russia says Trump's tariffs show disregard for international trade norms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-03

Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More