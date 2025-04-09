China says has 'firm will and abundant means' to fight trade war

On Wednesday, China's commerce ministry said that the country had "firm will" to fight a trade war with the United States, and state news agency Xinhua said that after US tariffs of 104 percent on Chinese imports took effect.



"With firm will and abundant means, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight till the end if the United States insists on further escalating economic and trade restrictive measures," Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying.



AFP