Trump says attacks on Houthis to continue

President Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. attacks on the Houthis, an armed movement that has taken control of the most populous parts of Yemen, will continue until they are no longer a threat to freedom of navigation.



"The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran," Trump said in a Truth Social post.



Reuters