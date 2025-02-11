News
Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 11:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, who control most of western Yemen including the capital, are ready to mount attacks on Israel if it resumes its assault on Gaza and does not commit to the ceasefire deal, the group's leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said Tuesday.
The Houthis had attacked Israeli and other vessels in the Red Sea, disturbing global shipping lanes, in what they said were acts of solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians during Israel's war with Hamas.
"Our hands are on the trigger and we are ready to immediately escalate against the Israeli enemy if it returns to escalation in the Gaza Strip," al-Houthi said in a televised speech.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Yemen
Houthis
Attacks
Israel
War
Gaza
Leader
