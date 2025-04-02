Britain sets new travel permit requirement on Europeans

World News
02-04-2025 | 03:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Britain sets new travel permit requirement on Europeans
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Britain sets new travel permit requirement on Europeans

European visitors to Britain will have to purchase an electronic permit in advance for trips from Wednesday, as the UK government follows other countries in seeking to strengthen immigration security by screening people before they cross its borders.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme requires all visitors who do not need a visa to enter Britain to purchase pre-travel authorisation online at a cost of 10 pounds (12 euros), rising to 16 pounds from April 9. Irish citizens are excluded.

The regime was initially rolled out to non-European nationals last year, including visitors from the United States, Canada and Australia.

"Expanding ETA worldwide cements our commitment to enhance security through technology and innovation," migration minister Seema Malhotra said last month.

Britain's Home Office, or interior ministry, said applying for an ETA should be simple through the UK ETA app, with the vast majority of applicants receiving a decision automatically in minutes.

Applicants provide a photo and biographic details and answer questions on suitability and criminality. Once an applicant has successfully applied, their ETA is digitally linked to their passport.

An ETA allows multiple visits to the UK of up to six months over a two-year period.

Airlines, ferry and train companies will be responsible for verifying the ETA status of travellers before they board.

Reuters
 

World News

Europe

Britain

UK

Immigration

LBCI Next
China says Taiwan 'punishment will not stop' until independence push ends
Europe will respond proportionately to likely Trump tariffs, French industry minister says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

UK PM Starmer to travel to Ukraine to sign new treaty

LBCI
World News
2025-03-15

Trump administration considers travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18

Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say

LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

China's FM to visit Britain on Thursday for talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:01

Berlin says evacuated 19 Germans plus relatives from Gaza

LBCI
World News
07:35

US not planning 'verification' of foreign companies over diversity: Embassies

LBCI
World News
07:08

Azerbaijan leader says Armenia must meet 'demands' peace treaty can be signed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:25

Val Kilmer, star of 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' dies at 65 — report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

Far-right Israeli minister visits Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

French envoy Le Drian: Appointments essential to restore Lebanon's credibility

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Israel's Netanyahu heads to Hungary, defying ICC arrest warrant

LBCI
World News
03:34

China warns Manila 'threatening regional peace' after US approves jet sale

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Spanish media: Three arrested in Barcelona for supplying drone parts to Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon's Public Works Minister: Beirut Airport remains well-secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More